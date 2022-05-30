Future’s I NEVER LIKED YOUexceeded first-week sales expectations, moving 222k units in its opening week above and beyond the projected 175k, thus giving Future his eighth #1 debut on the Billboard 200. Last week, it was revealed that the album was certified gold, meaning it sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. The album featured an all-star team of collaborators, including Drake, Kanye West, Kodak, Young Thug, Gunna, Tems, and EST Gee. The deluxe album, which dropped only a few days after the original, added features from Lil Baby, Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, Babyface Ray, and Young Scooter.

Two of the collaborators, Drake and Tems, were featured on the song “WAIT FOR U”, which became an early fan favorite and sold 500k units-- making it the fastest record to do so in 2022. According to Chart Data, the track has now added another 500k streams to its name, soon to earn its platinum RIAA certification with over 1 million units moved. It’s also maintained its achievement as the fastest collaboration of the year to reach this milestone, as well. Earlier this morning, the Atlanta rapper took to Twitter to acknowledge the new achievement. He wrote, “Wait for u’ platinum already. The support is appreciated #INEVERLIKEDYOU.”

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The track was released as a single on April 27 and sampled “Higher” by Tems. Future recently took to Twitter to clarify the Nigerian artist’s credit on the album. He wrote, "Even tho wait for u is a sample and not an original recording I still put Featuring @temsbaby if u wasn’t familiar with her work. Thank u Tems."

Check out the tweets below.