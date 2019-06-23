Future has officially broken his tie with Drake, earning his 10th No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart with Save Me. After earning its place at No.5 on the Billboard 200 charts last week, Future debut tally of 42,000 units also earned the Atlanta rapper a slot at no. 1 on the chart for the week ending with June 13th.

This past decade as marked an era of tag between Future and Drake, who have frequently traded off on who holds the most No. 1 albums on the chart. it began in 2017 when Drake's More Life earned the Canadian superstar his seventh No. 1. Future impressively caught up that year when he earned three back-to-back No. 1s with his self-titled project, HNDRXX, and the Young Thug collab Super Slimey.

Last year, they both increased their tallies hen Future debuted Future & Juice WRLD Present...World On Drugs while Drake dropped off Scorpion. The top of this year extended the tie when Future Hndrxx Presents: The Wizrd took hold of the top slot in February, making way for Drake to do the same with the streaming release of his So Far Gone mixtape. Save Me also opens up at No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums chart, marking Future's 10th No. 1 on that chart as well.

Concurrently, four of the project's seven tracks have entered the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart with "Please Tell Me" leading the pack at No. 33 with "Xanax Damage" opening at No. 36. The last two debuts go to "Government Offical" at No. 37 and "St. Lucia" at No. 50. The new tracks push Future to 129 songs on the cart, making it the fourth best among acts. The only other artists to surpass him are Jay-Z (146), Lil Wayne (180), and Drake (211).