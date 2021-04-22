Future's Obscure 'Honest' Cut "Benz Friendz" Deserves More Shine

Future is an artist whose unique brand of success cannot be replicated. Eight studio albums, four collab projects, and countless mixtapes deep into his career, Future has somehow managed to go number #1 on the Billboard 200 with each of his past six solo albums. For anyone who has been following the Atlanta trap maverick's progression, Future's current superstar status wasn't always his reality, and in fact, his career can be split into two eras, pre-Honest and post-Honest.

On the seven-year anniversary of Future's peculiar sophomore album, it's not a challenge to recall some of the biggest songs from Honest. "Move That Dope," "Honest," "Sh!t," to name a few, were voracious singles that got Hip-Hop fans utterly excited leading up to Future's follow-up to Pluto. Yet once the album dropped, there was a disconnect with his fans, and following Honest, Future hasn't had that issue since.

Think pieces have been written for years about what went wrong with Future's sophomore album, with many people citing the heavy pop presence on the project as what made the record so polarizing. However, despite the hate that Honest often gets in relation to the rest of Future's discography, the album boasted some of Future's classic and most obscure tracks, including the Andre 3000-assisted "Benz Friendz (Watchutola)."

The Honest cut was one of the most unexpected Dungeon Family collaborations of the past decade, yet it remains one of Future's most slept-on tracks. Any song that features a rare verse from Andre 3000 is worthy of a listen, so revisit "Benz Friendz (Watchutola)" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I told the girl I'm 'bout to sell the Porsche, I'm tired of it

She go and told these folks I'm goin' broke, a smile poured

From my lips, 'cause if I'm broke, it's only -hearted

Broken records from broken English, that's all it

Hol' up, and if I were, why?

Would you throw a party? (Can't have it)

Affection is so convenient when ballin'

Correction: These hoes don't mean it when fallin'

I guess that's why Lois can't be with Clark Kent