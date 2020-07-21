Future's Leaked "Slow Down" With Metro Boomin Gets Wider Release

Future continues to live up to all the hype that surrounds him but some of his fans yearn for the days of 2015 and 2016 when he was releasing projects like the classic DS2. Shortly after he released that body of work, he locked in with Metro Boomin, likely creating hundreds of bangers. Among them was "Slow Down."

The unreleased song was leaked earlier this year and it earned a wider release this week, popping up on a page connected to Future's official YouTube. Metro Boomin just tweeted out the track without adding much context, so it looks like this one is officially out now.

Listen to "Slow Down" below and let us know if you're feeling it. Stay tuned for more from Future, who has just started teasing some new music with Lil Uzi Vert.

Quotable Lyrics:

We spent 60K to sit front row at the fight

Went on vacation, came back and bought some ice

Ordered a private, put the choppers on a flight

Fuck them imposters, we some shottas in real life