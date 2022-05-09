When it comes to numbers, Future certainly didn't disappoint with the release of I NEVER LIKED YOU. The rapper's latest studio album arrived on April 29th with the deluxe dropping a few days after that. However, the anticipation surrounding the album was incredibly high during the lead-up. That's clearly reflected in the album's first-week sales.



As expected the album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, marking Future's eighth chart-topper. However, Future did exceed initial sales projections with his latest album. I NEVER LIKED YOU was forecasted to debut with 175K to 200K units in its first week. The official numbers revealed that Future moved 222K by the end of the streaming week. The album was largely propelled to the top through streaming, which accounts for 214K album-equivalent units. 6,500 came from pure sales while the remaining 1,500 were derived from TEA units.

It's an impressive feat for Future, who delivered the biggest week in hip-hop and R&B since Drake's Certified Lover Boy moved 236K units in its second week. It also marks "the largest week for any album" since Adele's fourth studio album, 30.

Future thanked the producers involved with the project after the first week sales were confirmed. "The producers who contributed to making #INEVERLIKEDYOU a success I jus wanna say THANK YOU for sharing your gift with me. Forever," he wrote on twitter.

Just beneath Future's new album is The Weeknd's DAWN FM which leaped from #35 to #2 on the Billboard 200 this week. The album moved 57K in its first week after The Weeknd released the vinyl LP, deluxe box set, and cassettes on April 29th.

Another notable debut on the Billboard 200 this week comes from NoCap whose debut studio album, Mr. Crawford debuted at #8 with 29K units.

