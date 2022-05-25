We all know Future has seen a lot of success. The Atlanta rapper has had an incredible run of huge albums for years now. DS2 went platinum. Evolhit number one in its first week. HNDRXX had him on track to release two #1 albums in consecutive weeks. The list of his projects that have done staggering numbers goes on and on.

It looks like that list will be growing longer, as Future's latest full-length record, has just gone gold. The achievement means that the album has now surpassed 500,000 units sold in the US.

Lars Niki/Getty Images

It's not necessarily shocking that I Never Liked You is joining the ranks of other successful Future albums. The record ended the rapper's longest hiatus in years, as 2021 was the first year since 2013 that he didn't release an album. It also helped that he promptly released a deluxe version of the album, which kept the momentum going for the record. And we can't ignore the star-studded feature list on the album, which included Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, Drake, EST Gee, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk.

Future recently released a music video for a single off the album, "Wait For U," which found Drake and Future as knights in shining armor. He's also becoming a successful executive producer. He's slated to take the role on Jacquees' upcoming album, and was just EP on Kanye West's ever-evolving Donda 2.

With I Never Liked You's success and all of these roles on other hot albums, it seems Future has no intention of slowing down.

