Future's fans are itching for his 2016 mixtape, Purple Reign, to see the light of day on streaming services, after the rapper finally made two prior projects, Beast Mode and 56 Nights, available for streaming this past week. As far as extensive discographies go, Future is definitely up there. The rapper boasts a catalogue of sixteen solo mixtapes, two EPs, five collaborative projects, and seven studio albums in total over the course of ten years. His impressive solo mixtape run from 2010-2016 produced some of his most critically acclaimed work, including 2015's Beast Mode and 56 Nights, both of which he recently released on streaming services. Now, fans want to see the project that concluded his mixtape era up on streaming platforms: Purple Reign.

The DJ Esco and Metro Boomin-produced project is regarded by many of his most die-hard supporters as one of his most underrated bodies of work. Many members of the Future Hive thus took to Twitter to express their desire for their favourite artist to put Purple Reign on all streaming platforms ASAP.

