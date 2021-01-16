Joie Chavis, who shares a son with Future and a daughter with Bow Wow, does not spend as much time in the headlines as other women who have been attached to the "baby mama" title. Successfully co-parenting both of her children with the rappers and maintaining healthy relationships with them, it is not often the 30-year-old model takes any sort of dig at her past relationships. In a new Instagram stories post from the mom of two, she shared a throwback inspirational PSA from Nicki Minaj about not letting a "weak" man hold you back from your full potential.

The throwback clip was from Nicki's 2016 performance at the Tidal X 1015 concert in Brooklyn, New York. In the well-known PSA, the New York native chastised men for wanting "brainless b*tches, while reminding women to stay head strong. She started, "Make some noise if can't no weak ass, motherf*cking clown ass motherf*cking n*gga bring you the f*ck down make some noise,"



Brad Barket/Getty Images for TIDAL

"Cause you n—as are so fucking weak, y’all got the audacity to be intimidated by a bad motherf—king queen and get your motherf—king feelings hurt. But it’s O motherf—king K, ’cause Barack needed a Michelle, bitch, and Bill needed a motherf—king Hillary, bitch," she chanted. "You better pray to God you don’t get stuck with a motherf—king Melania. You n—as want brainless b*tches? To stroke your motherf—king ego? Well, f—k you, n—er.”

Joie, the mother of Future's 2-year-old son Hendrix, wrote, "And that's on Mary had a little lamb." The post has received over 3 million views since being posted yesterday, earning a co-sign from many in the comments regarding Nicki's wise words.

