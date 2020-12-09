Now that the dust has settled, Brittni Mealy is offering up a bit of an explanation about what went down at a birthday party. Brittni and rapper Future share a son, and days ago, young Prince celebrated his 8th birthday. Brittni shared several photos and videos of the superhero-centered event, and all seemed well until she also posted clips of her screaming at Future. She also wrote on her Instagram Story that Future told his son "f*ck him" and threatened to shoot Brittni, but now Brittni has returned to insist that the rapper is a good father.

Brittni penned a lengthy message about the incident, beginning that she initially didn't want to speak on it at all. "With the disrespect of women being at all time high and the whole Meg situation shooting a women is not being taken lightly," Brittni wrote. "With that being said I just wanna say when people are in a heated situation things can escalate quickly and we are all human we say things we don't mean."

She then excused both of their behaviors because tempers had escalated. "I can say In 11 years I've knew my sons dad I haven't felt threaten by him nor has my son," Brittni added. "The other night was a isolated situation." She said it was important to her that she doesn't "paint a picture of him to the world like he is this violent hateful man and bad mean father."

"He make sure I'm good he make sure our son good we family we go through things and that's that," she added. Read through her entire statement below.