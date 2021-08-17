For the last few days, Future and his ex-girlfriend, Brittni Mealy, have been at odds on social media. The former couple has one child together but there couldn't be any more bad blood between them.

It all started when Brittni shared a screenshot of her son's text messages with Future, in which the rapper allegedly refers to her as a "hoe." After both he and his mother responded to her allegations by telling their followers to "Pray For Her," Brittni went a step further, accusing Future of having her business page shut down on Instagram after she started selling merchandise related to their feud. She posted an audio message of Future allegedly telling her that he never loved his other ex, Joie Chavis, and that seems to have kicked off the latest leg of their beef.

According to Brittni, her page was suspended again from Instagram, the day after she had her access restored.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"So I get my page back yesterday now it’s gone again today I’ll be wrong if I post something else," she wrote on her main page. "Yall know who behind this it’s bullying and harassment!"

She's still promoting her "Pray For Him" merch, hoping to make a quick buck off the publicity she's getting right now, and she's got tons of receipts to back herself up, it seems.

Do you think Brittni will post something else to make her ex look bad?