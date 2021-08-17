A social media spat between Future and the mother of his child turned into a spectacle that lasted for days. Future and Brittni reportedly broke up back in 2018 and share a son, Prince Wilburn, but occasionally, Brittni will surface with a few complaints about the rapper. Last December, she called him out for an incident that occurred at their son's birthday party where he alleged said "f*ck him" about their son. Most recently, she uploaded a screenshot of Future allegedly texting young Prince that his mother is a "hoe."

While Future asked for the public to "pray for her," Brittni and the rapper's mother also engaged in an online tit-for-tat. Then, Brittni resurfaced once again with audio of Future saying he never loved Joie Chavis, mother to his son Hendrix, and that she was only ever a friend.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Joie—also the mother of Shai, Bow Wow's daughter—has kept silent about the controversy considering she wasn't involved in Future's disagreement with Brittni. However, Joie did receive a lengthy apology from Brittni after it all went viral.

"Just wanna say I apologize to Joie for bringing her into something that had nothing to do with her," wrote Brittni. "There is no beef. As a woman it's never my intention to try to tear down another woman, y'all know I work so hard and messing with my business had me pissed." According to Brittni, Future tried getting the Instagram page for her business taken down.

"I could of posted something different and used better judgment I'm just sick of being bullied by this man," she added. Brittni claimed that when she speaks up for herself or her son, she's seen as problematic. "That's unfair and y'all don't know the half." Read through it all below.