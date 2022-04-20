Future’s iconic debut album, Pluto, was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), earlier this week. The album was released back in 2012 and peaked at number 8 on the US Billboard 200, during its first week.

Drake, R. Kelly, T.I., Trae tha Truth, and Snoop Dogg are among the artists featured across the project's 15 tracks. The most popular songs include “Tony Montana," “Magic (Remix)," “Same Damn Time,” and “Turn On The Lights.”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The certification comes after GQ recently declared Future to be the "best rapper alive" in a new cover story.

“I laid the foundation for any artist to come behind me,” Future said in the piece. “I wrote the dictionary for what you use, words for designing... All their ad-libs, from the way you do your verses to your melodies, it comes from Future. It’s hard to get away from it, because I did the blueprint.”

Kanye West also praised Future as “the most influential artist of the past 10 years” during an interview on the Drink Champs podcast back in 2021. When asked about the compliment, Future explained to GQ that it made him understand why West had him fly out to Paris to work on music together back in the early 2010s.

“When he said that, I understood why he called me to Paris, even though I didn’t understand it at that time,” Future told the outlet. “I understood why we had certain conversations. I understood him being a part of ‘I Won.’ Even him having me write on certain [Kanye] albums that people don’t even understand I wrote on.”

