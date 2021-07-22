mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Future's "Codeine Crazy" Is A Hazy Trap Classic

EJ Panaligan
July 22, 2021 12:12
309 Views
141
3
Epic RecordsEpic Records
Epic Records

Codeine Crazy
Future
Produced by TM88

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
very hottttt
83% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
5 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

"Codeine Crazy" remains a crucial pillar of Future's extensive discography.


You know you've made it as an artist when your songs trend on Twitter for no apparent reason. And with a discography as expansive as Future's, it speaks to the immense impact of "Codeine Crazy" that it still gets talked about today as one of his greatest songs. Released in 2014 as part of his Monster mixtape, the TM88-produced track holistically highlights the ethos of Future as an artist – a troubled soul who knowingly drowns out his sorrows with substances but can't seem to help it. Fans continue to uphold the legacy of the song today by crowning it as one of Future's most important songs.

The instrumental shines in its understated nature, serving as a haunting, muddy backdrop for Future's multiple verses outlining troubled relationships and immense drug reliance all while dealing with both the challenges and joys of rap fame. The music video, premiered in early 2015, added fitting visuals to the song's gloomy atmosphere, with purple filters and blurry visual effects mimicking Future's experiences with abusing the song title's addictive drug. The song gained new life and traction when it was featured on the Grand Theft Auto V video game's hip-hop radio station and when the Monster mixtape released onto streaming services in 2019 following its five-year anniversary.

Revisit the song and music video down below. What do you think about "Codeine Crazy"?

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck the fame, I'm sipping lean when I'm driving
All this cash and it ain't nowhere to hide it
I'm an addict and I can't even hide it
Don't you panic, panoramic companion

Future TM88 codeine crazy monster
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Future's "Codeine Crazy" Is A Hazy Trap Classic
141
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject