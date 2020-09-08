Summer Walker and Eliza Reign, Future's baby mama, are currently engaged in a war of words on social media and it looks like Eliza may be getting the last word in.

Over the weekend, their feud heated up with Summer Walker airing out the influencer on her well-known burner account.

"SHE WANTS 53 THOUSAND A MONTH. WOMEN LIKE THIS ARE SO DISGUSTING AND SAD. I FEEL SO BAD FOR THIS MAN. WHERE DO Y’ALL EVEN FIND THESE TYPE OF WOMEN," wrote Summer on Instagram about Eliza.

The mother of Future's baby replied by bringing up Summer's boyfriend London On Da Track's legal history as far as child support and paternity goes.

After that, Summer started posting all kinds of hints that she and London were no longer an item. "I really thought this was gonna be a good year but it turned out to be the WORST YEAR EVER," she said. "Literally like the saddest day of my life. I have the worst taste in men, I like literally find my childhood trauma and then date it."

As you would expect, Eliza Reign had a field day with this new ammo, using Summer's own song against her and claiming that it's simply karma.

She posted a video on Instagram Stories as she listened to "Karma," specifically highlighting the following lyrics: "I'm just here to do my job/Nice to meet you, know my name/Please don't fear me, I'm just karma."

Yikes. Do you think there's more to this feud or is this the last we see of it?