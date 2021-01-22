It's been a rough day for DaniLeigh after an innocuous post to Instagram caused controversy. The Def Jam artist previewed new music, a single titled "Yellow Bone" that she said was for her "light skin babies," and things erupted. After defending the song and relationship with DaBaby, the singer came forward to apologize to anyone she offended. The history of colorism runs deep in the Black community in America and is prevalent in other cultures globally, so DaniLeigh faced accusations of being a colorist and insensitive.

Currently, DaniLeigh is a trending topic on various social media platforms as conversations about her moment continue, and the mother of one of Future's children, Eliza Reign, has weighed in with a few thoughts. "PICKMEsha could've kept that lil song," wrote Eliza on her Instagram Story. "I try not to speak on every lil thing I see on the net, but Forreal, it's already enough division with black people. It's 2021, why people with platforms out here telling thier fans they have a preferred skin tone?" In another slide, Eliza added, "Certain things are expected from these male rappers but I'm shocked a woman still doing this in 2021."

"Honestly. Anybody that's been in America more than 2 hours should know that's a touchy subject, but then again we shouldn't expect a person who isn't even black (redbone or chocolate) to understand how it's offensive," Eliza added. "Redbones are lighter toned black women by the way not Hispanic but go off mami."

She also mentioned that DaniLeigh is "laid up with a dark skin man with dark skin kids from dark skin mothers." Eliza believes there are "so many other things to brag about" and said she doesn't want a man who wants her for the color of her skin. Check out her posts below.



