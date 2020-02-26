If there's one thing that Eliza Reign is correct about in her most recent statement, it's that everybody is tired of hearing about the case involving Future and his alleged paternity of her baby girl. For months, there have been legal battles between the Atlanta rapper and his alleged baby mama, with plenty of stoppages in the ongoing child support pursuit. This week, Future actually accused Reign of getting pregnant on purpose, telling the court that she has been referring to her daughter as a "check baby." Right on cue, she's clapping back at that with a flurry of social uploads, attempting to prove him wrong.



Future's baby mama drama, especially with Eliza Reign, has been ongoing for years. During Reign's pregnancy, she alleged that the rapper threatened her life after publicly revealing that he had fathered her child. She was brave enough to speak out and, since then, they have been embroiled in a legal back-and-forth that seems to be going absolutely nowhere. After Hendrix's most recent claims against Reign, she has taken to Instagram to clear her name.

"At this point, even I'm tired of hearing about the case. It's much easier to just be responsible. Honestly," wrote Fewtch's alleged baby mama. She can say that again... "And for the record, I have never referred to Reign as a 'check baby.' Others who dislike me have. People can make claims all day but that's a bit much. I love my baby and it shows. And that's all ima say."

But that wasn't all she had to say. She went on to criticize Future for never even paying her a single dime to raise their baby. "Haven't got a half penny since I got pregnant and she's almost a year old. What check? I'm not speaking on him. I just gotta clear that up cuz at this point, it's harassment, slander, and defamation."

This is definitely dragging on for longer than it should have. At a certain point, enough has got to be enough.