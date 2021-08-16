Future and Brittni Mealy, the mother of his eight-year-old son, are in the midst of a fiery social media feud, which recently reached a new level. After Brittni called out Future for allegedly texting their son that she's a "hoe," the two started selling competing merch to make some money off of their popular drama. The latest layer of their beef has officially been unveiled now, and it's just as messy as the first chapter.

Over the weekend, Brittni shared audio of Future allegedly speaking to her about his other baby mama, Joie Chavis. It's unclear if he was being recorded against his knowledge.



Prince Williams/Getty Images -- Future and Brittni Mealy in 2017

"I don't look at her the same way like that. I don't look at Joie the same way that I look at you," he seemingly told Brittni. "Me and Joie have always been friends, super cool, me and her just always been super cool to the point where we still could be cool right now. I don't look at her like someone I love. I never loved her like that. She know that I never loved her. I never told her, 'I love you.' But we had a good ass friendship. I ain't never tell her I love her like I love you."

Shortly after she posted the audio files, Britt's page was deactivated, and she is seemingly claiming that Future had a hand in taking her page down. She followed up with a second message.



Prince Williams/Getty Images -- Future and Brittni Mealy in 2019

"Not my intention to bring no one else into it.. I don't have an issue with her the thing is he wanna be even more petty and get my business page deactivated you do something to me I'm do something back," she said. "Just sending a warning to leave me alone! Simple!"

What do you make of this?