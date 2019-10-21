Although Future may not be the easiest partner and father to pin down, he makes sure to shower his large clan with gifts. According to our Complete Guide to Future's Baby Mamas, Brittni Mealy is the mother of Prince and has vowed to never be with Future again.

However, Brittni and Future's arrangement may have resulted in her acquiring some luxurious items. On Sunday, Brittni posted a photo of her extensive watch collection on Instagram, asking her followers whether the seven pricey timepieces would qualify her as an addict. The majority of the watches appear to be Rolex's, a few of them encrusted with diamonds. Brittni is also an Instagram model and founder of clothing brand, Unicorn Universe, so it's possible that neither Future or anyone else is responsible for fueling Brittni's watch addiction.

Future was credited recently for bringing another one of his baby mamas, Joie, on a lavish trip to Turks and Caicos for her birthday. He appeared on Joie's IG at one of the vacation's ritzy dinners and Joie later posted a new iced-out watch. Future also absurdly gifted his five-year-old son a Rolex for his birthday, so we could pick up on a pattern that the rapper shows his affection and appreciation in the form of luxury watches.