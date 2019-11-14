This is seriously getting out of hand. At the moment, Future is fighting back against his alleged baby mama Eliza "Reign" Seraphin in court, attempting to push a gag order on her to prevent her from publicly speaking about the case. Things are moving slowly in that case and Seraphin is requesting that Hendrix pay her lawyer fees. While that's still ongoing, another woman has accused Future of fathering her child without accepting paternity or paying her any financial compensation. According to The Blast, Cindy Renae Parker, a Texas woman who came forward several weeks ago to allege that Future is the father of her baby, is currently unable to locate the rapper to serve him with paternity, child support, and other legal papers.



Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Parker reportedly sued the "Crushed Up" singer last month for custody, child support and paternity but since then, she has been unsuccessful in actually getting him the paperwork. Fewtch is allegedly the father of her son Legend Ary Wilburn. Before she can actually follow through with her case though, she needs to get the papers to the rapper, which has proven to be a difficult task. Parker reportedly had a process server attempt to deliver the documents to him multiple times but each instance failed.

How hard can it be to find this man? Do you think Future will ever fess up to this? That being if he's actually the baby daddy...



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images