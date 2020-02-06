Future and Eliza Reign are still battling things out when it comes to the paternity of Eliza's newborn daughter. As we know, Eliza and Future had a short fling that resulted in a baby and now she wants Future to "take the damn" test to prove that he now has seven children. "We're not gonna take away from him...What my thing is and what the point I'm trying to make is: I don't give a f*ck who the f*ck you are. At the end of the day, take care of your responsibility," Eliza previously said.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Future has clapped back to Eliza's public statements of their relationship by requesting a gag order to stop her from spilling private details on their sexual encounter. Before that, Future claimed Eliza has mental issues and is obsessed with him. After Eliza asked a judge to force Future to take a paternity test just yesterday, The Blast now reports that she's requesting temporary child support until he takes the test and the results come through. Eliza also wants Future to pay her attorney fees so she can continue her fight against him.

A judge has yet to rule and Future has yet to respond to the latest filing.