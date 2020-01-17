Here we go again. For years, Future's baby mama drama has found its way into gossip headlines with media mavens including Wendy Williams completely tearing apart the rapper for having children by a handful of different women. At this point, Future is confirmed to have fathered six children but two new women have come forward in the last few months to claim him as their baby daddy. Both Eliza Seraphin and Cindy Parker have cases open to determine the paternity of their kids but Big Fewtch has been ducking them. It looks like Parker will finally get the answers she deserves though because, in a new exclusive report by Bossip, it is being said that she reigned victorious over him and can officially serve him with the appropriate paperwork.

Cindy Parker has been fighting for months to get Future to agree to take a paternity test for her son Legend. A judge has reportedly allowed Parker to move forward in serving Future with a paternity lawsuit via his Texas-based lawyer. Once the paperwork gets through to him, he will need to respond in three weeks or a default judgment may be handed down.

Hopefully, this fiasco can be done for good after Legend's paternity has been settled. Do you think we need to get Maury involved?