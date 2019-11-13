It feels like every year, there's a new paternity case involving Atlanta rapper Future. The superstar recording artist is active in the streets, in the studio and, apparently, in the sheets as well. Wendy Williams has made it a case in the past to clown the "Crushed Up" singer over his weak pull-out game, making an entire chart to detail his handful of baby mamas. The most recent woman to have come forward to accuse Fewtch of fathering her child is Eliza Reign. If you've been following the story, you surely know of how messy it's gotten. At the beginning of her pregnancy, Reign spoke out and said that Future was threatening to hurt her if she continued to claim he was the baby daddy. Now that baby Reign Wilburn has entered the world, Eliza wants the man to assume fatherly duties but there has been a lot of back and forth in the court with Hendrix attempting to shut her up with a gag order. According to The Blast, Eliza is fighting back.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

New court documents reportedly state Eliza Reign's displeasure at the proposed gag order, noting that she believes she should be allowed to speak about her case. On top of that, she's reportedly asking Future to pay for her lawyer fees since he's incessantly dragging out the battle.

Future has said that Reign is committing "fraud" by continuing to allege that he's the father of her baby. Recently, another woman has come forward to say that she has a baby by him. The baby mama drama just doesn't stop for Future...



Kevin Winter/Getty Images