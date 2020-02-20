One of Future's multiple alleged baby mamas shared a photo of her new gun license on her Instagram story, in the wake of Future claiming that he's afraid she'll cause him harm. The woman, Eliza Reign, showed her 347k followers her new concealed weapon or firearm license issued by the State of Florida, as a reminder that she is indeed permitted to carry a firearm.

Eliza has been alleging that Future is the father to her daughter, Reign, since she was born and sued Future for paternity, child support and custody last year. Though Future currently has two women asserting that he fathered their individual children, Eliza is the only one he has deemed to be a threat to his safety. He told the court that Eliza has a history of violence as well as prior assaults and fears that she may harm him or Reign. He believes she is mentally unstable and has filed a motion that she be obligated to undergo a mental examination, though the judge has yet rule. Future has not admitted to being Reign's father but instead believes that Eliza is trying to tarnish his name by claiming that he is.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

He has previously filed a gag order against her in an attempt to prohibit her from speaking about him publicly. He has also filed a federal lawsuit against her in which he accuses her of defamation, libel and intentional infliction of emotional distress. After Eliza requested that he pay child support until she gets some DNA results, Future asked the judge that there be a payment limit.