Future's baby mama drama became a huge part of his persona. Although he's a relatively mysterious figure, the rapper's personal life manages to bleed into the public, whether it be through his BMs putting him on blast or the blogs picking up on news. In recent times, the rapper's been dealing with an alleged baby mama, Eliza Reign, who claims that he's the father of her child, although Future's denied it.

The drama's been going on for roughly a year at this point. Rumors surfaced that Reign was going to take him to court to determine the paternity but she reportedly doesn't have the funds to do so. However, that doesn't appear to affect her from applying pressure on the "Codeine Crazy" artist. She hit Instagram to blatantly press Future over taking the DNA test without actually naming him or tagging him. "Just Take The Test."

This comes shortly after she put him on blast on social media for not "taking care of his responsibilities" while claiming that he's trying to clown her on social media.

Although Reign can't afford to take Future to court, he requested that the entire lawsuit against him gets dismissed. He accused her of "fraud upon the court" and also completely denied the allegations that he's the father of Reign's child. We'll keep you posted on any updates.