Unfortunately for Eliza "Reign" Seraphin, she might always be known as Future's alleged baby mama. The social media influencer, who has over 300,000 followers, has been going at her alleged baby daddy Future for months. She claims that the rapper actually threatened her life last year when she first revealed that he was the father of her then-unborn child. Now that the child has arrived, Reign is hoping to get some form of monthly financial support to take care of her baby but Future is trying to shut her up, asking the judge to issue a gag order several weeks ago. In the latest development from their legal battle, it's being reported that Eliza Reign does not have the funds to appropriately go up against the world-renowned superstar in a court of law.

In new court documents obtained by The Blast, Eliza Reign reportedly is pleading with a judge to find her "indigent," which basically means that she cannot afford to pay legal fees. The publication states that the court has indeed found her "indigent," waiving the majority of court fees she would have to pay against Future. Meanwhile, Fewtch is out here taking his other "wives" on vacation with him.

If Reign's baby is determined to have been fathered by Hendrix, this would be his seventh child. He currently has kids with Ciara, Joie Chavis, and other women.