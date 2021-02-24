Future Was Extravagant As Hell On "Lookin Exotic"

For a man so often associated with toxic masculinity, Future certainly did his damndest to switch gears and showcase a different side to his layered persona. The result was none other than Hndrxx, Future's second album of 2017 and his most melodic body of work to date. With today marking the project's four-year anniversary, it feels appropriate to highlight one of the many extravagant gems, namely the Jake One and Southside-produced "Lookin Exotic."

For those who don't believe that Future is versatile, "Lookin Exotic" showcases a different style for the Atlanta rapper, who takes to the percussive beat to let fly some confident flexes. "I came through and took all their bitches with me," he boasts. "N**ga I get all the way faded, I can't get tipsy / All these seven-star restaurants on a daily basis? I'm guilty." Yet despite all of the wealth and lavish luxury, Future seems fixated on finding a soul-mate that meets his specific criteria -- including but not exclusive to doglike loyalty.

Happy four-year anniversary to HNDRXX, an album that some still swear deserves placement in Future's top-five discussion. Should you be among them, sound off with your thoughts on the project below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Gotta put a whole lot of kush into my lungs

I put a whole lot of work in, I just begun

And when that green money on the turf, it's their call

Gotta put that steel under my shirt and duck laws

Fuck the cops, she gon' ride just like my dog