If someone tells you that they are affiliated with all the hottest "baby" rappers, you will likely be tempted to learn more. Unfortunately, this boast is what lured Max Thomas into a scammer's trap. Let me walk you through this story.

As Fox 5 Atlanta reports, Thomas was at a car wash in Atlanta when he met a man who went by the name of "Timeless." Little did Thomas know, this man would soon make his life significantly worse. The two got to talking and discovered that they could be of service to one another. Thomas is a music video producer and "Timeless" possessed music industry connections, or so he claimed. "I didn't think this was the type of person who was gonna rob me," Thomas said. "He said he's working with Lil Baby, DaBaby, and others."

Thomas and "Timeless" arranged to meet at Buckhead's Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, where the robbery went down. They were supposed to discuss an opportunity to collaborate on a music video for Future, who was also supposed to attend the meeting. In hindsight, the first red flag was that "Timeless" asked Thomas for a ride to the restaurant. Thomas obliged to pick him up in his Dodge Charger Hellcat, which "Timeless" must have been mischievously eyeing at the car wash. "I'm sitting there eating a Caesar salad and he's like 'Alright, they're here, I'm going to go get them,'" Thomas said. "Timeless" never returned to the table. "I don't know why that valet would have given my keys away because it was my car. I paid the $20 to valet park there," he said. Atlanta police are searching for the thief.

Tragically, this is the second car that's been stolen from Thomas in less than a year. Someone stole his Dodge Challenger from his old Atlanta apartment back in march.

Moral of the story: Never trust a man named "Timeless".