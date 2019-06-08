This week's FIRE EMOJI playlist got you covered for your essential listening pleasures. We got some of the hottest records from the most recent releases. On Friday, we got new projects from Future, Polo G, Tyga, and Tee Grizzley who teamed up with Timbaland for his new album Scriptures. We had to include Tee's "Young Grizzley World" featuring the incarcerated YNW Melly and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Future blessed us with his second project of the year, Save Me yesterday which leans more towards the HNDRXX side if you want to compare it. We got "Government Official" on our playlist which is vicious banger off of the album. Additionally, we also got "Please Tell Me" on rotation.

With Tyga just blessing us with his new project, Legendary, it was only necessary we highlight the titular track featuring Gunna. We also have "Lightskin Lil Wayne," another highlight off of the album.

As for some of the singles we were blessed with this week, we got that new GoldLink with Tyler, The Creator and Jay Prince, "U Say." We also have Bas and J.I.D's new song, "Fried Rice." Roddy Ricch's latest drop, "Out Tha Mud" also gets some shine this week on the FIRE EMOJI playlist.

