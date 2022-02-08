Over the last few years, Future has been given the title of King of Toxic Masculinity. This is because the artist is constantly talking about his relationships in his music, and typically, he takes a savage approach to how he deals with women. Future's pattern is to mostly seek out women, buy them designer goods, and then simply move on once they become attached to him. Fans have become accustomed to this side of Future, and as it turns out, he is self-aware about it all.

For instance, Future is set to release a brand new track called "Worst Day," and to help promote the track, Future has enlisted the likes of Dr. Kevin Samuels, who is known for his controversial dating advice. In a one-minute video entitled "Healing Together With Dr. Kevin Samuels," Future sits down with the media personality to confess some of his addictions, and it makes for an entertaining clip.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

As you can see down below, Future comes out and admits that he is addicted to splurging on women. Whether earnestly or jokingly, Future claims to have spent $3 million on women over the years, and that he has a real problem when it comes to his spending. As he tells Samuels, once he sees a beautiful woman, it's over for him. Samuels seems to be quite shocked by the revelations here, and it makes for a humorous clip that will certainly get fans excited for this brand new song.

There is no official release date for the song just yet, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates regarding "Worst Day."