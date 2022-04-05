Future's been rather quiet over the past two years since the release of High Off Life. The Atlanta rapper practically held it down with guest verses, including Drake's chart-topping "Way 2 Sexy" which earned Future his first #1 record on the Billboard Hot 100. However, fans are still awaiting a full body of work from Future, and that could be on the way this month, thanks to Young Scooter.



"Scooter said drop album this month," Future tweeted along with a thinking emoji. "When the time right that’s when u throw ah strike...," he continued. The rapper then added that "major heat coming fast" before advising his fans to "stay ready stay woke."

The rapper's already hinted at dropping new music in the past few weeks. Last week, Metro Boomin teased a forthcoming collaboration with Future and Brent Faiyaz that fans have already dubbed a "toxic anthem." It's unclear whose project the song will land on, especially since both Brent Faiyaz and Future have now hinted at the release of new music.

Future came through earlier this year with his single, "Worst Day" and a music video for the song that featured Kevin Samuels. It served as Future's first solo single in nearly two years.

Check out Future's tweets below and let us know if you're excited to hear new music from him this month.