It's a formula that holds true in many facets of the entertainment industry, from music to film: when in doubt, bring a sequel out. Though part-twos have been a longtime staple in hip-hop music, with notable projects like Jay-Z's The Blueprint 2 and Raekwon's Only Built 4 Cuban Linx 2, many artists have taken to playing the sequel card with recurring frequency. Sometimes even before nostalgia has time to settle in the first place.

Yet in Future's case, Monster 2 has been long sought by fans, many of whom feel the 2015 mixtape is a shining point in his discography. Boasting songs like "Radicals," "Fuck Up Some Commas," "My Savages," and his debatable magnum opus "Codeine Crazy," the project played a pivotal role in asserting Future's dominant run on a widespread level. Not only that, but darker production from Metro Boomin, Southside, TM88 helped highlight the rapper's smothering and self-destructive melancholy -- and the fans couldn't be happier.

While Future has occasionally teased a continuation of Monster in the past, it would appear that he's finally looking to get the ball rolling. A new Instagram post seems to suggest that the gang is indeed back together, with Future, Metro Boomin, Southside, and DJ Esco having united in the studio for a Monster-centric meeting of the minds. Though it wouldn't be the first time Future has served fans up a healthy serving of red herring -- anyone remember those HNDRXX 2 posts? -- perhaps this time will be different.

With the possibility of Monster 2 looking stronger than ever, keep an eye out for more news on the upcoming project as it surfaces. When it comes to hip-hop sequels, do you believe them to be a gift or a curse?