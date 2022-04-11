Future has revealed more details regarding his upcoming album, including that Babyface Ray and FKA Twigs might make it onto the tracklist. The Atlanta rapper discussed the project on Twitter, last week.

"Sum special if @wheezy0uttahere put a beat around these @FKAtwigs VOCALS," Future tweeted on Friday.

In more tweets, he added: "BABYFACE RAY on my album," and "YE on my album fasho."



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Future also took into account which collaborations fans would like to see happen: "Who would u like for me to collab with on my upcoming album??"

Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, and more were put forth by fans.

As for the release date, he added in an earlier post: “Scooter said drop the album this month."

He also confirmed that he will announce the official title shortly.

The new project will be Future's first solo album since 2020's High Off Life, which featured "100 Shooters", "Last Name", "Life Is Good," and more. The album also had appearances from Lil Durk, Meek Mill, Doe Boy, DaBaby, Lil Baby, and more. High Off Life debuted atop the US Billboard 200.

Check out Future's tweets regarding his upcoming album below.

