Future Taps "P-Valley" Star Shannon Thornton For "LOVE YOU BETTER" Music Video

"P-Valley" star Shannon Thornton is the leading lady in Future's new music video for "LOVE YOU BETTER."

Future continues to unload new visuals following the release of his chart-topping album, I NEVER LIKED YOU. The latest from Future boasts an array of bangers but there's also a healthy amount of his more R&B-infused records. "WAIT FOR U" is an inescapable anthem that will likely go down as the song of the summer. However, fans have also been feeling the HNDRXX vibes of "LOVE YOU BETTER."

The rapper just came through with the latest visuals off of his new project for "LOVE YOU BETTER." The latest visual from Future finds him basking in his heartbreak like never before. With parallels to his break-up from Ciara, the video depicts Future wallowing as his love interest, P-Valley's Shannon Thornton, finds happiness with a new man who bears similarities to Russell Wilson. Meanwhile, Future's wearing clown make-up before he realizes that it was all a bad dream.

Check the latest from Future above.