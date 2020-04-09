mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Future Swung For The Fences On "March Madness"

Mitch Findlay
April 09, 2020 12:33
56 Nights56 Nights
56 Nights

March Madness
Future Feat. DJ Esco

Future and DJ Esco united for a classic with "March Madness," a song many deem to be his crowning achievement.


If you ask a Future fan about the best song of his entire career, there's a healthy chance that "March Madness" will be the answer you receive. Well, that or "Codeine Crazy." Either way, "March Madness" stands tall as one of Future's essential tracks, going a long way in cementing the DJ Esco-hosted tape in the rapper's personal history books. Today, the track has gained a second wind, with 56 Nights having officially landed on all digital streaming platforms following its mixtape-only release in 2015.

It's no wonder the track became such a fan-favorite, as it seems to faithfully encapsulate the spirit of Future's wild and luxurious character better than most. "I drive the foreign like it was a Chevy, drive the foreign like it was a Chevy," he raps, attacking the Tarentino-produced instrumental with undeniable passion. "Lift it up and gon' and offset it, fuck a cougar like she Halle Berry." This is a man who does what he has to do.

Be sure to give "March Madness" the re-listen it deserves, and sound off in the comment section -- do you feel like it's Future's best song ever? 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Dirty muddy in a cup, the .45 by my gut
My young n***a in the cut
Taking you out for some Jordan's
Let's count this money, no rushin'
I'm on a one way, flushin'
Loud pack smellin' musty
These fuckin police can't touch me

Future DJ Esco 56 Nights
