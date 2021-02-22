Dess Dior and Future are certainly having a whirlwind romance. The two were recently confirmed as a couple following a string of rumors, and it seems things are heating up as of late.

Earlier this month, Dess gifted a very heartfelt and thoughtful portrait to Future’s mom for her birthday, which Future’s sister thanked her for. Last week, Dess got Future to do the #JuneBugChallenge while the two were on vacation together, and fans joked that he must really be in love with her.

Rumors flew about a possible marriage in early January and then a break up a week later when the couple unfollowed each other on social media. It seems like now their relationship is here to stay, though, and Future gave Dess a diamond to prove it. Right after returning from their island getaway, Dess updated her Instagram story to show off the huge rock, captioning the boomerang, “I thought Valentine’s Day was over.”

The yellow diamond ring is seen on her ring finger on her left hand, and we all know what that means. There wasn’t an engagement announcement that followed the story post, however, so it doesn’t seem like this is indicative of any further commitment for the couple just yet. Fans are certainly happy about seeing the two of them together though, and it doesn’t seem like Future and Dess are going to stop their romantic antics anytime soon.