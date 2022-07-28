Men lie, women lie, but numbers don’t. And judging from the latest round of RIAA, it appears that the music industry needs to put a lot more respect on Future’s name.

According to HipHopDX, the Atlanta native and trap connoisseur recently became the recipient of a mind-blowing 55 new certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). While that accomplishment is incredibly impressive in its own right, Future's new haul of gold and platinum plaques also helped him shatter one of Drake's unbelievable music industry records.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Prior to the RIAA's Wednesday (July 27) announcement that Future's sixth studio album and his collab album alongside Juice WRLD — titled HNDRXX and WRLD On Drugs, respectively — had officially crossed the platinum certification threshold, Drake had seven platinum-certified studio albums under his belt, making him the most commercially successful rapper to emerge during the 2010s. However, thanks to Pluto's brand new hardware haul, the Atlanta hitmaker now holds that record with eight platinum-certified studio albums.

Interestingly enough, Future will likely up the score on his own record in the coming months because his latest album, I NEVER LIKED YOU, is steadily doing numbers, with a reported 893,000 album-equivalent units already under its belt since its release in April. Still, expect this accolade to bounce back between Future and his close OVO collaborator because a nice amount of Drake's recent releases — including Dark Lane Demo Tapes, Certified Lover Boy, and Honestly, Nevermind — are also on pace to receive platinum plaques in the near future too.

Surprisingly, this is actually the second time that Future and Drake have achieved similar commercial feats in 2022, as both the artists were able to simultaneously debut atop the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200 with "WAIT FOR U" and I NEVER LIKED YOU and "Jimmy Cooks" and Honestly, Nevermind, respectively. Future and Drake remain the only rap acts in history to do so.

Take a look at some of Future's new RIAA certifications below.

