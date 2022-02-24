Future Splurged On The Finer Things On "Lookin Exotic"

If there's one thing we can't doubt, it's Future's songwriting. Over the years -- from his days in Dungeon Family as Meathead to penning YC's "Racks" -- the evolution of Future's pen made him a revolutionary force in trap music, but also, in pop music as a whole. His sixth studio album, HNDRXX, cemented him as a pop star and the album celebrates his five-year anniversary today.

The week prior, Future's self-titled album was released, offering fans a glimpse of his effortless nature to create trap bangers and a cohesive body of work with nearly no misses. HNDRXX gave fans a comprehensive look at his R&B alter ego, which has popped out in the past but not as fleshed out as his sixth studio album. "Lookin Exotic" merges together the pain-fueled vocals with Southside introducing a sample of Jake One's "Nyc 4" and turning it into a pop-trap anthem. Meanwhile, Future lays out the essence of his romantic side with luxurious trips to Switzerland, accompanied by a translator.

Revisit the highlight off of HNDRXX below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I came through and took all their bitches with me!

N***a I get all the way faded, I can't get tipsy

All these seven-star restaurants on a daily basis? I'm guilty

Let this champagne start pourin', drank it up 'til it's empty

