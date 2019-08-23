Future Shares Offset Collaboration "Oh Yeah"

If "Oh Yeah" sounds familiar, it's because the song has been previously leaked online. There were a few outlets who shared the collaboration between Future and Offset, however, neither artist came forward to acknowledge the track until now. On Friday morning, Future quietly uploaded the song to his YouTube channel without offering up any other information on social media at all. Because of this, there's no word on if the song was to be featured on a past or future project for either of the Atlanta rappers, but we'll just enjoy it either way.

When the leak happened and the song was making the rounds, "Oh Yeah" was being advertised by some publications as a collaboration between Future and Young Thug. This latest move may be Future's way of taking back ownership of the track and giving credit where credit is due. Meanwhile, "Oh Yeah" certainly isn't the first time Future and Offset have joined forces as the pair previously linked up on "Patek Water" with Thugger.

Quotable Lyrics

We making movies episodes, yeah

Feel like I'm on top of the globe, yeah