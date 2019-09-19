Tekashi 6ix9ine's case is currently underway and like everyone else, it's the main topic of conversation. Even people who are both distanced from the streets and hip-hop music are well aware of what's going down. The rapper's testifying in court as I type this and in a matter of two days, he's ratted on a whole lot of people. Earlier today, he mentioned both Cardi B and Jim Jones during his testimony, telling the court that both of them are members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The majority of us are finding out updates as the day goes on and it appears that Future might actually be following the case as well. Earlier today, the Atlanta rapper revealed that he broke another Billboard record as the artist with the most amount of top 10 records on the Billboard 200 this decade.

As Future celebrated the accomplishment on Instagram, many of his friends congratulated him. In the midst of responding to the messages on his Instagram Story, he reflected on life while throwing a tiny bit of shade in 6ix9ine's direction. "Free Chuck... I miss my brother I miss Seth... fuck u snitch as hoes y'all ain't no diff frm that kid [Tekashi]."

Needless to say, Future isn't impressed with 6ix9ine's actions, along with everyone else who has been paying attention to the case.