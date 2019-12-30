This week, it seems everyone has descended upon the continent Africa, with many concentrating their treks to the cities of Accra, Ghana and Lagos, Nigeria. Among the high-profile figure popping up in the West African nations is Future who is currently enjoying the culture of Lagos while in town for a scheduled performance.

While there, the Atlanta emcee sat down for a press conference with Nigerian outlets to discuss his experience in the country along with upcoming collaborations with African artists. In a brief snippet currently floating on the internet, Future confirmed that he has a few unreleased collaborations with WizKid and Burna Boy that he's is excited to get to the masses. You'll recall that Future has already graced the track alongside Starboy on the duo's 2018 "EVERYTIME" track.

So far, he offers no clear timeline on when fans can expect to hear the final product of his work with the Nigerian stars.

Elsewhere, Future's trip to Lagos was shrouded with speculation on accompaniment from his rumored girlfriend Lori Harvey who is also camping out in Lagos for the holidays. Per several Instagram story posts, Harvey and a friend were present backstage during Future' performance Sunday night.