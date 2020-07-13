mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Future Rolls Through Your Hood In "Ridin Strikers" Video

Alex Zidel
July 13, 2020 12:39
Future releases the music video for "Ridin Strikers" off his 2020 album "High Off Life."

One of the most influential rap artists of the last decade, Future is back with another new music video for "Ridin Strikers."

A favorite from his most recent album High Off Life, the Atlanta rapper does his thing in the new video. Much like he says in the chorus, he's riding strikers through your hood, pulling up in some of the hottest cars with some of the baddest women on his side.

Future released his new album a few months ago but, unfortunately, he hasn't been able to promote it as he would have liked. We can only imagine the rapper would have announced an arena tour to support the new music but, with corona, it's difficult to plan out moves that will be feasible in a few months' time.

Watch the new video above and let us know what you think.

