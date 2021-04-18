Back in March, Pharrell and his business partner David Grutman announced their intention to open up a brand new hotel in South Beach, Miami. Dubbed Goodtime Hotel, the project was three years in the making, delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Goodtime will light up this community,” the Neptunes producer promised of the hotel at the time of the announcement. “People are going to be inspired by what we’re doing here. It will be good energy, good vibrations, good space and, of course, a good time.” To help kick off the official launch of the hotel, some of Hollywood's biggest names flew down to Miami to celebrate with the entrepreneurs.

One photo from the festivities shared on Grutman's Instagram page includes a power shot of numerous Hollywood A-listers like David and Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian, Pharrell and Brazillian model Isabela Grutman in attendance at Friday's party (April 18).

Other attendees of the festivities included Future, Rick Ross, Bad Bunny, and Cuba Gooding Jr. Scroll through some of the shots shared to the hotel's official Instagram below.

As the name suggests, Grutman explained the is supposed to be an all-encompassing experience. “Pharrell said to me, ‘I think we should name it The Goodtime as one word—and really change the narrative,’” he said. “That’s been our whole vision for everything we’re doing. [In recent years], Washington Avenue has not been thought of as the star. We want to change that—this won’t be a place to just lay your head.”

Booking is currently available on their site, with rooms starting at $260.

