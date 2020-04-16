We'd like to think that some of our favorite albums are readily available on the streaming platform of our choice, but that just isn't the case. We still don't have Aaliyah's catalog and Dr. Dre's classic The Chronic will become widely available on April 20. Back in 2016, Future shared his mixtape, Purple Reign. It was the Atlanta rapper's 16th mixtape that hosted no features and had production credits from Metro Boomin, Southside, Zaytoven, DJ Spniz, and more. The 12-track effort's artwork pays homage to late music icon Prince's album of the same name, and for years the project was only available on select platforms.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

Now, fans will be able to stream wherever they like, and they took to social media to share their enthusiasm. The news of Purple Reign became the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter as fans took a walk down memory lane. The rapper has been slowly, but surely, releasing his projects on all platforms and his supporters can't get enough—especially after seeing that Future added his track "News or Something" to the end.

For those of you who aren't familiar with the project, give it a listen below. For avid future fans, enjoy the memories. Peep a few enthusiastic reactions from fans, as well.