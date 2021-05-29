Future is undeniably one of the hardest workers in the game right now. No matter the time, it always seems like the beloved Atlanta trapper is working on a new project for fans. His already colossal discography saw two new additions in 2020 alone with the release of his eighth studio album High Off Life and his joint effort with Lil Uzi Vert Pluto x Baby Pluto.

While a leaked old version of the "Life Is Good" artist's verse on 42 Dugg's single "Maybach" where he had some choice words for his recent ex has all the attention right now, he took some time to preview upcoming heat for fans.



Smoking on a blunt and showing off some Freebandz merch, the rapper previewed a new track for fans. Rhyming in his signature cadence, he spits, "Don't come my way if you ain't coming with nothing/I come from the dirty, dirty, some/ Speak something on my name get shots in your mouth"

As mentioned before, Future, his ex Lori Harvey, as well as her current beau Michael B. Jordan are all trending right now after the emcee dissed both of them in a leaked verse.

"Magic City, I'm the owner/Tell Steve Harvey I don't want her/Must have forgotten to tell her daddy she begged me not to leave/Put baguettes on your ankles damn near up to your knees," raps Future on the OG verse. "She didn't have a choice but to go fuck a lame after me/Realest n***a hit the t**t, she damn near OD'ed/I got European shit I left overseas/I got love for all my hoes that got love for me."

Neither Future, Lori Harvey, or Michael B. Jordan have yet to comment on the leaked demo. It's quite unlikely that they will either.