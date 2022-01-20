There are few people who have the work ethic of Future. The Atlanta rapper's relentless run throughout the 2010s defined trap music, and hip-hop as a whole. However, his output in recent times has slowed down. With the exception of a few guest appearances, it's been two years since Future dropped his last LP, High Off Life, and fans are eager to hear what he's been working on.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In recent times, the rapper's given fans a glimpse of his workflow in the studio. Metro Boomin shared a photo of himself and Future in the studio, writing, "Bacc 2 Basics." Fans have been curious to hear what they've cooked up recently, given their extensive track record together. Thankfully, Future gave fans a brief snippet to hold them over until they decide to drop. The video shows Future by a window as the record plays and he lights a blunt before panning to the laptop playing the music.

There isn't any word on when we could expect Future to drop new music but he might have a battery in his back these days after the recent Verzuz conversation. As fans debated who had a catalog that could challenge Jay-Z's, many fans mentioned Future as the ideal candidate, which he later co-signed. The chances of a showdown between the two is impossible at this point but we are excited to hear what Future has in store on his next project.

Check out the snippet below.