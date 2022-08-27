Rising rapper Real Boston Richey is stepping into the spotlight the way that many rappers only dream of – with not one, but two new Future collaborations on his debut album, as well as an icy new FBG chain, courtesy of the head honcho himself.

Earlier this week, the Tallahassee-born recording artist shared a video to his Instagram feed, surrounded by friends as Pluto hooks the expensive gift around his neck. "Even after me they gone know I'm da biggest," RBR wrote in the caption. "Stayed humble even when the odds was against me."

If you have yet to check out the "Don't Get Me Started" hitmaker's project, he titled it Public Housing, and nabbed appearances from Future on both "I Want You" and "Bullseye 2," as well as Moneybagg Yo on "Certified Dripper 2," Lil Durk on "Keep Dissing 2," and both Kodak Black and Lil Crix on "Navy Seals."

"I took forever but [it's] time now!" Richey wrote on Instagram earlier today (August 27) while celebrating his work's premiere. "Whole lotta [losses], sweat, blood, but no tears into this sh*t. If you been rocking with me since day one, just know this for you. Ain't no returning back! Appreciate all my supporters!"





Just a few hours later, Richey returned to social media to excitedly let his followers know that Public Housing has made it into Apple Music's Top 10 chart "with no IG and no promo."

"I just want to thank God and all my supporters," his caption reads. "This my first tape so [you know] we just getting started. We number eight on all genres and number six on hip-hop but we coming for that number one... @djkhaled GOD DID out [right now] but make room for da Yungin, I need dat number one. This for the trenches."





Stream Real Boston Richey's debut Public Housing project here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]