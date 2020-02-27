It appears the woman who believes Future is her baby daddy won a couple victories this week in the court system. Bossip reports that a Georgia judge has ordered Future to undergo DNA testing to see if he’s the real father of social media star Eliza Reign’s daughter. The judge ordered Future to be DNA tested within the next month or possibly face penalties from the court.

In addition, the judge also issued a court order compelling Future to reveal his income and other financial information within the next 10 days or face possible sanctions as well. In her motion, Reign said she served Future with the suit three times and it’s been 45 days since she last served him.

Reign believes Future is making about $19.5 million dollars a year but says she has yet to see a “penny” from the ATL rapper. Of course, Future has another side to the story and says Reign is a schemer who plotted to have a rich man’s child and allegedly referred to her daughter as a “check baby,” which is slang for a child who will elicit large amounts of child support. She has since denied those allegations, but we’ll know for sure in the comings weeks and months after the results come in.

We’ll keep you posted moving forward.