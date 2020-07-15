For the last couple of years, Future has been at war with Eliza Seraphin. The rapper has been proven to be the father of her 1-year-old daughter Reign but he doesn't seem willing to accept that fact. Drawing out a long battle in court, Future is now trying to mess with Eliza at work, taking away from her income by intimidating her sponsors to drop her using calculated tactics.

According to Bossip, Future has sent subpoenas to more than a dozen companies that Eliza works with as a brand ambassador, trying to fish for information out of them in court. The move appears to have been designed with the intention of hurting her pockets.

Meanwhile, Future has failed to reveal his own financial information as both sides look to hammer out a sufficient amount for monthly payments.

Previously, Eliza has rejected Future's $1,000-per-month child support offer, raising the price to $53,000 and noting that the rapper made over $20 million in 2019.

Their feud has been going on for the last two years, reaching a peak when Future was confirmed to be the father of baby Reign.

In more positive news pertaining to the rapper, he just established a COVID-19 scholarship in his home state, offering a $2,500 payout for those who get lucky.

