Future, Meek Mill & Doe Boy Drop "100 Shooters" Visuals

Future keeps his signature aesthetic alive with "100 Shooters."

Fresh off a day of R&R at the waterpark with 21 Savage, Big Future has dropped off a new video for "100 Shooters." The Tay Keith laced, Meek Mill & Doe Boy assisted banger marks yet another strong release from Future this year; the man has already dropped off The WIZRD and Save Me, not to mention various singles on deck. Clearly, he's in the midst of a creative wave, as evidenced by this latest Gigi & Roy Ben Artzi directed clip. Once again, the aesthetic is appropriately lavish, with exotic women and mansions on deck.

Meek Mill is no stranger to the lifestyle, though it's unclear whether he's full onboard with Future's Merovingian-esque proclivities. Either way, he's along for the ride and a good sport to match. By the time Doe Boy slides through to bang out the closing verse, the trifecta have entered the yard by night, exuding pure menace as a result. Be sure to check this one out now, and sound off - have you been enjoying Future's latest run of visuals?