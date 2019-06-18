Future Kicks Up Dust In Dark "St. Lucia" Visual

The rapper drops another video from his "SAVE ME" EP.

A little over a week ago, Future released his dark and brooding EP SAVE ME. In that short time, Future has released a handful of music videos for his tracks and the latest installment is "St. Lucia." The song is said to be inspired by the rapper's visit to the island where he over-indulged in everything that his fame and money could afford.

However, the song isn't just about fast cars and beautiful women; like much of SAVE ME, "St. Lucia" is a moment of self-reflection where there's a tug-of-war between being the big man on campus and being tired of the lifestyle he's been living. The dismal visual for the single shows a number of young people posing with cigarettes in model-like shots as they bob around to Future's music. The rapper is strategically separated from everyone else as he's the center of a scaled-down race car and monster truck rally scene. Check it out and let us know what you think.